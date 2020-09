Cycling

Tour de France: Wout van Aert explains how Jumbo-Visma recovered after Roglic’s heartbreak

Wout van Aert discusses Jumbo-Visma's response to the disappointment of losing the Tour de France yellow jersey at the final hurdle in Saturday's time trial and credits Tadej Pogacar with a special performance. Van Aert also discusses his anti-racism message and the importance of cycling standing in solidarity.

