Two people have been taken into custody as French prosecutors launched an investigation into suspected doping at the Tour de France by the Arkea-Samsic team.

The Marseille prosecutor's office told AFP on Monday that they are carrying out an investigation into a "small part” of the team, which was led by Nairo Quintana at the Tour.

Prosecutor Dominique Laurens says the investigation started after the "discovery of many health products including drugs… and especially a method that could be qualified as doping.”

Laurens also said they were looking for those responsible for the "administration and prescription to an athlete without medical justification of a substance or method prohibited within the framework of a sports event, aid in the use and incitement to the use of a substance or method prohibited to athletes, the transport and possession of a prohibited substance or method for the purpose of use by an athlete without medical justification."

A statement from the UCI, cycling's governing body, read: “The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirms it has been in communication with the Central Office for the Fight against Environmental and Public Health Damage (OCLAESP) and the Cycling Antidoping Foundation (CADF) as part of the legal operations carried out by the French authorities on the sidelines of the Tour de France.

"The UCI welcomes and supports the actions of all parties involved and will take the appropriate measures once it has been taken note of the information obtained by the French legal authorities.”

Arkea-Samsic general manager Emmanuel Hubert did not comment to AFP about the opening of the investigation. It had been reported that French police searched the Arkea-Samsic team hotel on Wednesday, following the summit finish at Col de la Loze on Stage 17.

L’Equipe reported the search was carried out as part of a preliminary investigation and was not organised in cooperation with the French anti-doping agency (AFLD).

