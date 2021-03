Cycling

'Underestimate Chris Froome and you pay for it' - Bradley Wiggins on Tour de France chances

The Bradley Wiggins Show is back for season four. Looking ahead to what should continue to be an intriguing 2021 season, Brad has thrown his support behind former team-mate Chris Froome. The Brit is now at Israel Start-Up Nation seeking an elusive fifth Tour de France crown after making his much-publicised move away from Ineos.

00:03:35, 18 minutes ago