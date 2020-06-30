Watch Virtual Tour de France from Zwift live on Eurosport Player

Eurosport is delighted to confirm that the Virtual Tour de France on Zwift will be shown across our platforms.

What is happening

The real Tour de France has been postponed to the end of August due to Covid-19 but to fill the gap in July Zwift will host a virtual Tour de France.

The company has announced that they will host a virtual race with classifications for both men and women.

The race will consist of six stages and will feature iconic stages such as the Tour finale at the Champs Elysees.

“I cannot imagine the month of July without cycling,” Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said

“Thanks to the virtual Tour de France, which will be widely broadcast on TV, the champions and their fans will fill in the void left by the Tour de France, which will reunite with the public in Nice on 29 August. The Tour Virtuel puts technology to work for passion and the cause of cycling for everyone.”

Who is taking part?

Team Ineos stars Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal will take place whilst in the women’s tour Marianne Vos and Chloe Dygert will also compete.

In total there will be 23 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams.

When is it taking place?

Week 1 starts on July 4 with Stage 1 before Stage 2 follows on July 5.

Week 2 sees Stages 3 and 4 take place on July 11 and July 12 respectively

Finally Week 3 will have Stage 5 and Stage 6 on July 18 and July 19.

How can I watch?

You can watch every stage live on the Eurosport Player whilst Eurosport TV will show the race on delay.

There will be coverage across social and digital channels.

