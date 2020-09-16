Cycling

What now for Ineos after Egan Bernal abandons Tour de France? Bradley Wiggins has his say

Bradley Wiggins discusses Egan Bernal being withdrawn from the Tour de France by Ineos Grenadiers with five stages of the Grand Tour remaining. The 2012 champion says that there is a bright future ahead for the Colombian, but questions whether this adds weight to the idea that Sir Dave Brailsford and Ineos made a mistake by leaving Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome out of their team.

