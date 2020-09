Cycling

What were Bahrain-McLaren doing? Bradley Wiggins explains unusual tactics from Landa's team

Bahrain-McLaren rode very aggressively during Stages 17 and 18 of the Tour de France, wth the intention on the first day to launch an attack from Mikel Landa that never materialised. However, Bradley Wiggins says that the idea was a good one and worth the gamble.

00:01:05, 127 views, 41 minutes ago