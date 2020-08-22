Wiggins on Thomas and Froome shock: ‘No one bigger than the team, this is why Brailsford is so good'

In the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, Wiggins reacts to the shock Ineos Grenadiers team selection for the Tour de France with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas not involved.

Wiggins' comments come after a dramatic week in which Sir Dave Brailsford announced that Thomas would be saved for the Giro d'Italia, while four-time Tour champion Froome would have to settle for La Vuelta rather than compete for another title in France.

In addition to lauding the management skills of his former boss, Brailsford, Wiggins also noted that 'no rider is bigger than the team' at Ineos, a principle that has served them well.

"Ultimately, this is about the team winning and not nationalities or emotions or loyalties and everyone is part of that decision in that team," Wiggins said on the latest podcast.

"Winning is the standard and there is no second place for that team. If you have won it, there is no second place for Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas. No one anticipated G not getting selected.

"It shows you the strength in depth in that team, and the forward planning. They don't make these selections lightly and Egan Bernal is clearly the one they are putting their money on. They have always had this goal of trying to win all three Grand Tours as a team.

This is what makes Dave Brailsford such a good manager and probably why he has been so successful really, and I experienced this myself within the team, that no one is bigger than the team and he can take that emotion to one side and select a team purely on his assets and the form guide. It's about the team winning and not the individuals.

"People are assuming they are not happy, but as athletes and previous winners they don't want to go to the Tour if they are not in the shape they have been in previous years," Wiggins added.

"G is at the standard where he should be targeting Grand Tours and if he had the form he would be in that Tour team because you don't leave Geraint Thomas out of a Tour team lightly, that's a big decision to make. And Geraint would have been part of that decision. He's one of the best team-mates I've ever had.

I imagine for G it is a relief more than anything, because you can imagine the pressure he would have been under the last few weeks. So he will be relieved.

"Froome is on a forward trajectory, and he has got a chance to win the Vuelta - I wouldn't put it past him and he will certainly be up there. This is going to assist him.

"I can imagine that by the time we get to the Tour de France next year, all being well, we could say that Chris Froome will be back as a leader going for number five."

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas Image credit: Getty Images

Wiggins even added that Brailsford's management style can be compared to Sir Alex Ferguson when it comes to big decisions such as team selections.

"There is constant communication with the trainers and he will be in communication with Geraint and Froome all the time and they will foresee this," Wiggins said.

I've seen Gary Neville talking about why Sir Alex Ferguson was so good in the way he talked to them, and Dave would have been in constant communication and the numbers would correlate with what he tells them.

"G would probably be the first to say that he could do a job for Egan, but Dave would have said: 'Don't worry about the Tour, let's go for the Giro instead'. He gives respect to the riders in that sense."

