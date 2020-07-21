Women's Tour de France 'in the pipeline', says Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

South African rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio says she thinks a women's Tour de France is finally in the pipeline.

The CCC-Liv rider has been enjoying success in the virtual arena, winning Stage Five of the virtual Tour de France - and she thinks the pandemic has pushed organisers to ensure they include a competition for women in future - just as Paris-Roubaix are doing.

“Well, it sounds like it’s in the pipeline,” Moolman-Pasio said when asked about the prospect of a real Tour.”I must say, if I’m totally honest, I’m really surprised at how ASO has really embraced the opportunity that the virtual world presents. Until this year I suppose I would have felt like I’d kind of written off the Tour de France. That if there was an opportunity we’d have to create it for ourselves. But I must say I’m quite blown away and surprised in the way that ASO and the Tour de France have embraced us, the women, in this Tour de France.”

Moolman-Pasio is encouraged by the way that events have been including women's virtual achievements on their social media feeds.

“Even their Twitter feed, they’re including us, which they’ve never done before. So usually, for example, with the La Course races, there’s always been a La Course Twitter feed and there’s never been any interaction between the Tour de France social media and the La Course social media. So to actually get exposure on all their platforms, I think, is pretty amazing.

“And I’ve no doubt that it has a lot to do with the fact that Zwift has placed a huge priority on equality and so I think that’s just evidence that when you have one brand that’s powerful, especially in this time, and they place a priority on women’s sport, that really gives us a huge leg up. I think it’s a great opportunity for women’s cycling.”

