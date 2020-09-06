Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, lauds the 'phenomenal' Wout van Aert following his latest Tour de France exploits.

The 25-year-old won Stage 7 of the Tour and is showing his class on a daily basis riding in support of Jumbo-Visma leader Primoz Roglic.

Wiggins could not be more impressed with Van Aert and the 2012 champion believes the Belgian is a prodigious talent with an incredible future in the sport.

"Wout van Aert: what a rider to have in your team," Wiggins said on the podcast.

He is amazing. I mean, the guy is phenomenal. He just amazes me every day.

"He actually got dropped way after Sepp Kuss, which I was surprised about. He is one I have to mention. What a rider."

Wiggins – Yates is riding like there’s no pressure

Wiggins is also full of praise for Adam Yates, who held on to the yellow jersey on Stage 8, and it is the humility of his riding which most impressed his fellow Brit.

"This is the great thing with Adam, he knows when to just ride his own tempo," Wiggins explained on the podcast.

"There is no shame in getting dropped - and he does not see any shame in getting dropped. He does not go into the red by feeling shame about getting dropped.

He just sticks to his own tempo. You win the Tour by riding like that, it is superb.

"That is a fantastic asset to have as a rider, most people hang on for as long as they can like [Julian] Alaphilippe and then get dropped and lose a packet."

