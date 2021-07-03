A stuck truck is potentially going to cause chaos on Stage 8 at the 2021 Tour de France.

As the riders began their departure and worked through the opening stages of the day’s racing, a tweet from the Israel Start-Up Nation team caught the eye.

Their osteopath further up the road had got stuck on the road on Cote de Mont Sassonex behind a massive truck that was unable to get up the winding road.

At the time of writing it is currently unclear what is happening but some reports suggest that the road could be cleared.

If it wasn’t there were two other alternatives.

*UPDATE*

But as it turns out the truck was able to get through and prevent any major incident.

