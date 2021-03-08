On the return of his Eurosport podcast, Bradley Wiggins has said Chris Froome is capable of winning a fifth Tour de France and should not be underestimated.

His former team-mate said in the opening episode of season four of his Bradley Wiggins Show that, with Froome now at a team that is not expected to win the Tour de France, the pressure being lifted off his shoulders could prove to be a big benefit.

"I think that is probably what he needs at this stage of his career," Wiggins said on the Eurosport podcast.

He is capable of a fifth [Tour de France], definitely. The regaining of the confidence and his physical condition this year.

"The race has changed so much, just in the last two years, the riders that are capable of doing well.

"The structure of the Tour de France has changed over the last few years as well. The way they race it, it's very close until the last stages.

- - -

"I think it's going to be difficult for him, but it is never easy winning the Tour de France, so he is going to have a job on.

"We're probably going to have to see a bit more from him than we have up to this point, a bit more of a performance.

I'm still not going to underestimate him. The minute you underestimate Chris Froome is the day that you pay for it.

"He is an amazing athlete and he has certainly got something left in him, otherwise he would not be racing I don't think."

Wiggins, who was joined by broadcaster Laura Winter and presenter Graham Willgoss, gave his views on a wide range of other topics: from the rise of his former charge Tom Pidcock, to Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Plus, there was also a special interview with Israel Start-Up Nation’s newest DS, Cherie Pridham.

- - -

