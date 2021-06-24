Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says he has been dreaming of the moment he could return to the race's start line.

It has been a turbulent few years for the 36-year-old.

He suffered serious injuries in June 2019 while in training for the Criterium du Dauphine, crashing into a wall and incurring a broken right leg plus fractures to his elbow and ribs.

He left INEOS a year later, putting an end to a decade-long association with the team, having joined at its inception.

He then joined Israel Start-Up Nation, for whom he has yet - perhaps unsurprisingly - failed to shine. He admitted in March that he had felt out of his depth at the Volta a Catalunya - and has also revealed that he has been working on nutrition to lose some bulk.

And at Le Tour's team presentation, Froome told the crowd: "It's a huge honour, huge privilege to be back here in Brest.

"Since crashing two years ago, this has been my motivation - to be back here on the start line of the Tour de France.

"I've been dreaming of this moment - a real pleasure to be here."

