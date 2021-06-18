Ineos Grenadiers have included Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas in their eight man Tour de France team.

Also present in the squad are Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle.

Team principal Dave Brailsford promised an aggressive strategy and surprises along the way.

“We won’t win this tour by sitting in the wheels. We have the team to make it a racers’ race, take the initiative, seize every opportunity and make our opposition focus for every kilometre of every stage,” he said in a team statement.

“We have changed our race philosophy this season to being more open and aggressive. Our performances have built all season and a joy of racing has infused the whole team. This more adventurous approach has led us to fearless racing and this is exactly how we will hit the Tour. We will seek out every moment in every stage where the race is on and try to exploit it. Key for us this Tour is our collective strength and camaraderie to the end.

“Expect the unexpected.”

The Tour de France Grand Depart starts on June 26.

Ineos Grenadiers squad

Richard Carapaz,

Jonathan Castroviejo

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Michal Kwiatkowski

Richie Porte

Luke Rowe

Geraint Thomas

Dylan van Baarle

