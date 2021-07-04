Primoz Roglic has quit the Tour de France after a start to the competition that was beset by problems.

Roglic is not the only big-name rider to suffer at the Tour, with Geraint Thomas the latest rider to explain how tough he was finding the physical and mental strains after a huge crash on stage 3 and an exhausting stage 8.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic also had a miserable stage 8 on Saturday when he finished a place behind Thomas in 175th, more than 35 minutes off the pace. As a result he will not take part in any more stages in France.

Tour de France Stage 9 LIVE - Will Pogacar continue to dominate? AN HOUR AGO

Roglic suffered two heavy falls in the first three stages of the Tour, though he had no broken bones. The physical toll has nevertheless prevented from competing at the top end of an event he was considered one of the favourites for.

“We took the decision altogether with the team, it doesn’t make sense to continue the way it was going at the end,” Roglic explained on Twitter.

“Now we’ll definitely try to recover and focus on the new goals.”

He continued: “It doesn't make sense to continue.

“I’m definitely disappointed, I didn't plan this to be the way it is and you have to accept it. I have to go on with this decision. I have to be optimistic, look to the future and new goals.”

Roglic remains likely to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games. As for Jumbo-Visma, they may still hope for a podium finish from fifth-placed Jonas Vingegaard.

'All youngsters should follow' - Roglic hailed for his positive attitude

Tour de France 'It’s tough on the head' - Thomas on Tour de France struggles AN HOUR AGO