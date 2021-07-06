Peter Sagan is close to joining the TotalEnergies team, according to reports.

The three-time cycling world champion currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Bora–Hansgrohe and his future has been the subject of speculation for weeks.

Dutch website Wielerflits reported that the Slovak rider is expected to join the team on a three-year deal from 2022. He will bring Specialized onboard for the French team who are currently riding Wilier bikes.

Sources previously told newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that Sagan’s move to TotalEnergies “can be considered complete”.

The 31-year-old could sign the deal after the Tour de France and is expected to bring his entourage with riders including his brother Juraj, Daniel Oss, Maciej Bodnar and Erik Baska.

Team TotalEnergies is a UCI ProTeam and currently has ten riders signed for 2022.

