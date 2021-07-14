Rigoberto Uran and Pello Bilbao were both warned by Tour de France commissaires over illicit riding positions.

At the start of April the UCI brought in rule (2.2.025) which prohibits riders from riding in a ‘super-tuck’ - position, and also the position where riders sit on the top tube of the bike and place their forearms on the handlebars for support.

Cyclingnews reported that EF Education-Nippo’s Uran and Bahrain Victorious’ Bilbao seem to have used the position using their forearms in stage 15, making the pair the latest to be censured with the new regulations.

Gijs Leemreize, Alexander Richardson, Richard Carapaz and Jan-Willem van Schip have all been caught with the same transgression.

The riders are far from the first to be sanctioned under the new rules, but the website reports that the pair are believed to be the first to avoid a fine or disqualification.

Uran is in second place in the general classification of the Tour, with Bilbao in tenth.

