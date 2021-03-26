Tour de France's race organisers have confirmed that the 2023 edition will set off from the Spanish city of Bilbao, with the Grand Depart to take place abroad.

The first two stages will take place in the Basque country. The region has hosted the Grand Depart once already, when it kicked off in San Sebastian in 1992.

The opening stage has toured Europe in recent years. The Grand Depart took place in Yorkshire in Britain in 2015, and has also started in Utrecht in the Netherlands, Dusseldorf in Germany and Brussels in Belgium in the last six years.

The 2022 Tour will begin in Copenhagen, Denmark.

On June 26 this year, the Tour is due to set off on the French south coast in Nice.

