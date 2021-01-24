The Giro d’Italia has been put forward as a possible springboard for a Tour de France challenge for Chris Froome.

Froome is working his way back to full fitness with new team Israel Start-Up Nation, with his goal being to challenge for a fifth Tour de France crown.

He will make his debut for his new team at the UAE Tour next month, but nothing else has been pencilled into his schedule.

The Giro, though, could be where he puts hard miles into his legs before the Tour gets underway on June 26.

"We need to figure out, and it's a process actually, what is the best path to the Tour for Chris, Dan [Martin], and Mike [Woods] and it could be that some of them it's the Giro,” Israel Start-Up Nation general manager Kjell Carlstrom told Cycling News.

Asked if that meant he was not ruling out a double Grand Tour bid for Froome, Carlstrom answered "exactly."

Commenting on when Froome’s schedule is likely to be revealed, Carlstrom said: "We have a pretty good idea of how we want to structure it. It's also something we are constantly monitoring, how his rehab has gone and everything is proceeding well.

“I don't expect to take too long until we pronounce what he's doing, but nothing is 100 per cent set in stone."

The Giro gets underway on May 8 and concludes on May 30, which would be a four-week break prior to the Tour.

