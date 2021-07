Cycling

'He's beaten absolutely everyone today' Sepp Kuss takes Tour de France Stage 15 victory

Sepp Kuss claimed his first Tour de France Stage victory after a confident ride in Andorra handing Jumbo-Visma a second win of the Tour.

