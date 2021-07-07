Tony Martin has been forced to abandoned this year’s Tour de France after another crash in the race on Stage 11.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was seen on the side of the road with over 172km to go of the stage with numerous cuts and injuries, including blood coming from his mouth.

German rider Martin was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital for further checks.

The 36-year-old had earlier been involved in a brutal crash on Stage 1 after hitting a wayward roadside fan, wiping out a number of riders in the process.

“He’s officially abandoned the Tour de France” said Bradley Wiggins who was following the peloton on motorbike.

“Such a shame for Tony, he’s got a degree in falling off in this race.

'Such a shame' - Wiggins on Tony Martin's latest crash

“Everyone was trying to get in the break this morning. There’s small ditches on both sides of the road.

There simply isn’t enough space on the road. Tony’s gone into the ditch, about a metre down.

“Such a shame for Tony, he’s a great guy but as I say, he’s got a degree in falling off at this Tour de France.”

