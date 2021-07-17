Cycling

Highlights: Tadej Pogacar all but seals yellow jersey with polished ITT performance, Wout van Aert wins stage

Tadej Pogacar navigated the 30.8km time trial to Saint-Emilion with ease to put himself on the cusp of a successive Tour de France overall win. The Slovenian held an insurmountable-looking 5’45” lead over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the penultimate day of riding and took a risk-free approach to the ITT, finishing eighth on a stage won by Wout van Aert.

00:03:43, 6 hours ago