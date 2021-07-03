An imperious performance from defending champion Tadej Pogacar saw him move into the yellow jersey after a blistering Stage 8.
Pogacar was part of a peloton that distanced then leader Mathieu van der Poel and with a little under 35km to go he launched his attack.
He was initially followed by Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers but the Ecuadorian couldn’t live with the relentless pace set by the Slovenian.
Tour de France
'Here he goes!' - Pogacar attacks away from peloton
'Here he goes!' - Pogacar attacks away from peloton
Pogacar reeled in rider after rider and came home under a minute behind eventual winner Dylan Teuns to move into the race lead.
It was a tough day for a number of the GC contenders including Van der Poel, Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic, the latter two having a catastrophic start that they could never recover from.
More to follow…
- -
You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Tour de France
'Spoke too soon!' - Van der Poel cracks on Stage 8 climb
Tour de France
'Out of this world!' - Pogacar launches massive attack on yellow jersey as Van der Poel cracks