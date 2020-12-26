Israel Start-Up Nation are hoping to help Chris Froome win a fifth Tour de France yellow jersey, according to the sporting director Cherie Pridham.

Froome has joined the team ahead of the 2021 season after drawing the curtain on a 10-year career with Team Sky (laterly becoming Ineos).

Vuelta a San Juan Froome to make Israel Start-Up Nation debut in Argentina in January 18/12/2020 AT 08:53

He won the GC in France four times between 2013 and 2017 and won the Maglia Rosa in the 2018 Giro d'Italia and topped the standings in two Vueltas.

“We are all working with him very carefully and making sure he gets back to full health and back to the Chris Froome we all love and hopefully we can get a fifth Tour title for him," she told the BBC.

Froome suffered a horrific injury following a crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine, ruling him out of the Tour, which he also missed in 2020, with Ineos spreading their GC riders over the three Grand Tours due to the truncated schedule.

Cycling in 2020: Geoghegan Hart seals Giro as Pogacar steals Tour

He competed in the Vuelta a Espana, his final race for Ineos, and finished 98th in the GC standings.

Cycling Froome may share leadership at 2021 Tour 17/11/2020 AT 09:59