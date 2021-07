Cycling

'It depends on Roglic' - Wout van Aert on Jumbo–Visma's GC chances

Jumbo–Visma's Wout van Aert says the team's GC chances are dependant on the recovery of Primoz Roglic following stage 6 of the Tour De France. The team leader suffered a fall on stage 3 which set him back in the race.

00:01:48, 7 minutes ago