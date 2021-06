Published 26/06/2021 at 09:46 GMT | Updated 26/06/2021 at 09:55 GMT

Demi Vollering secured a sensational success in the one-day La Course event.

The Team SD star powered home in a thrilling sprint finish.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was forced to settle for second and Marianne Vos finished third.

More to follow...

