Cycling

Neilson Powless takes tumble in bushes during Tour De France Stage 7

Neilson Powless (EF Education–Nippo) went off course and into the bushes during Tour De France Stage 7. Thankfully, he was able to recover and return to the race without suffering any major injuries. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:58, 34 minutes ago