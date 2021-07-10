Stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France will forever be remembered in cycling after Mark Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record of 34 wins at the race.

The 36-year-old Brit, who won his first stage back in 2008, matched the legendary Belgian’s remarkable feat in Carcassonne, emerging from a fiercely contested bunch sprint to ride into the history books.

Talk of the record has been unavoidable since Cavendish was drafted in to replace the injured Sam Bennett for Deceuninck-Quick Step for the race, to the point where the Manxman himself refused to discuss it.

Now that he has achieved it however, comparisons with five-time Tour winner Merckx are inevitable, but speaking on his latest Eurosport podcast, Cavendish’s former teammate Sir Bradley Wiggins says the two men ought to be respected in their own right.

“You don’t have to compare them” he said.

“A lot of it is just stupid journalists who need column inches.”

Merckx is the greatest cyclist of all time, Cav is the best British cyclist of all time and the greatest sprinter of all time.

“He’s up the with Eddy Merckx in terms of tally and stage wins which shows the longevity of Cav’s career, like Merckx’s was over many Tour de Frances. Different generations of riders.

“It’s more a case of if anyone is going to beat Cav’s record and I don’t think another sprinter will. He’s up there with Merckx.”

Wiggins reiterated the point that Cavendish’s achievements as a sprinter are what sets him apart and the differences between how he and Merckx reached the incredible milestone.

“You can only compare to other sprinters and that’s why the record is so great. To go through all that craziness and chaos and win four/five stages every race is f****** hard.

“Merckx is strongest in the mountains but Cav has to come through and whole day of riding and all that s*** at the end and he’s done it 34 times and that’s greater than Merckx in that discipline.

“That’s not say he’s greater than Merckx [overall] but he’s the greatest at sprinting. The greatest of all time.”

Bernie Eisel, who spent many years riding alongside Cavendish for a number of different teams, backed up Wiggins’ views.

“I agree with Bradley, Eddie Merckx was the ultimate cyclist and that record will stay but I said to Cav earlier today we can stop the discussion and call you the best sprinter in the world.”

