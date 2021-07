Cycling

'Not just about Roglic and Pogacar' - Emotional Matej Mohoric claims Tour de France Stage 7 win

It was a bittersweet day for Slovenia as Matej Mohoric roared to victory on Stage 7 of the Tour de France and took the polka dot jersey while Primoz Roglic lost almost four minutes as he toiled on the longest leg of the race. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:28, 2 hours ago