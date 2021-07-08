Cycling

On board Stage 11 of the Tour de France 2021 as Wout van Aert soloed to glory in Malaucène

On board Stage 11. Wout van Aert soloed to Stage 11 glory in Malaucène after the first double ascent of Mont Ventoux in Tour de France history. An attack from the Belgian champion’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard saw the Danish youngster move up to third in the standings but yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar is now over five minutes clear of his nearest challenger, the Colombian Rigoberto Uran.

00:02:42, 25 minutes ago