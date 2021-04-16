Primoz Roglic will skip the Tour de Suisse and Criterium du Dauphine, with the objective for Jumbo-Visma’s team leader to retain freshness for the Tour de France.

The Slovenian will conclude his spring campaign with the Ardenne Classics next week.

Following his appearances in Amstel Gold on April 18, Fleche Wallonne on April 21 and then Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 25, Roglic will step away from race riding to focus on training camps in the French Alps.

Roglic has had a busy campaign so far, taking three stage wins at Paris-Nice and winning Itzulia Basque Country.

The 31-year-old’s season objectives are the Tour de France and Olympic Games road race, the latter of which takes place seven days after the culmination of the Tour.

Roglic suffered heartbreak at last year’s Tour de France, as he was overhauled by fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on the final time trial. He went into the 2020 Tour on the back of a fall in the Dauphine, which forced him to miss over a week of training, and Jumbo-Visma want to ensure he remains as fit and fresh as possible for another shot at victory this year.

"He raced a lot last year," Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Frans Maassen told L’Equipe . "These two months without racing will allow him to store up some freshness to be able to ride the Tour de France and the Olympic Games, which are a big objective for him.

"This is what we have decided and, unless something happens, there will be no change."

