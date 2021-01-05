Swiss rider Marc Hirschi has brought an early end to his contract at Team DSM, following a breakthrough year as a professional which included a stage victory at the Tour de France and a third-placed finish at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old rising star, who's represented by his fellow countryman and cycling legend Fabian Cancellera, was tied to the team formerly known as Sunweb until the end of 2021, but both parties have reached an agreement to end the deal with immediate effect.

Hirschi, a former under-23 world champion, won his first stage at the Tour de France last summer, along with triumphing in the one-day Fleche Wallone race and finishing as runner up at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

In a short statement, Team DSM said it "wishes Marc Hirschi all the best for the continuation of his career and expresses its gratitude for what Marc Hirschi has contributed to the team."

Hirschi has previously spoken of his ambition to emulate his mentor Cancellera in achieving Olympic success, telling Sporza last month that he "wants to go for the Games" at the rearranged event in Tokyo, adding that the road race could be his "biggest" this year due to the way the course suits his strengths.

His sudden departure will lead to speculation about his next destination, although there are likely to be plenty of suitors for one of the most highly-rated young riders on the circuit.

