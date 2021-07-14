Steven Kruijswijk has abandoned the Tour de France prior to Stage 17, citing illness.

Jumbo-Visma announced that the Dutchman had fallen ill during the rest day and had not recovered in time to resume racing.

A tweet from his team said Kruijswijk will now turn his attention to the Vuelta a Espana, with the 21-stage course getting underway on August 14.

Kruijswijk becomes the 40th rider to leave the tour, with 144 remaining to contest the closing five stages.

The forced leave of the 34-year-old compounds the misery on his team, as Kruijswijk becomes the fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to abandon the tour.

Robert Gesink, Tony Martin and Primoc Roglic have all left the tour, leaving Jumbo-Visa with just four riders to battle for a podium finish.

Roglič’s crash and subsequent abandonment following his crash was a particularly bitter blow given that the Slovenian had been chosen to lead for the Dutch team.

Roglič’s replacement as leader, Jonas Vingegaard, now represents the team’s best chance of a podium finish.

Vingegaard currently occupies third position following a strong end to the opening week.

Jumbo-Visma’s other three remaining riders are Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Mike Teunissen.

The 29-year-old mounted an attack with a climb to go on the Col de Portet-d’Aspect to claim victory.

Tadej Pogacar maintains the yellow jersey heading into the last five stages, as the 22-year-old looks to defend his title.

Despite his lead the Slovenian told reporters that is anticipating his toughest challenge yet ahead of stage 17, a summit race to the peak of the Col du Portet pass.

He said: “It’s going to be a big battle. It’s going to be hard.”

There was not the profile for big GC gaps. So tomorrow everyone will be trying, because it’s the hardest day in the Tour. I did a recon of tomorrow and the day after so I know the climbs, but maybe it would have been better if I did not see them.

“We will do everything we can to defend the yellow jersey.”

