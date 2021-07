Cycling

'Textbook sprinting' Brian Smith's analysis of Mark Cavendish's Tour de France stage 6 win

Mark Cavendish’s third career victory in the city of Châteauroux to take stage 6 of the Tour De France. Jasper Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni completed the podium as Mathieu van der Poel kept the yellow jersey. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:42, 2 hours ago