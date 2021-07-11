Vincenzo Nibali believes the Tour de France was the 'perfect' preparation for the Olympic Games, after departing the race following Stage 15.

It was confirmed some time ago that Nibali would quit the Tour ahead of the second rest day, to give the Italian enough time to prepare for the road race at the Olympics - which takes place on July 24.

Nibali attempted to depart the Tour on a high, as he got in a break early in the stage, but he was unable to match the feat of his Trek-Segafredo team-mate Bauke Mollema who won Stage 14.

Still, the Italian was happy with his race and is looking forward to heading to Japan.

“I raced a different Tour compared to my past experience, but similar to 2016 before Rio,” Nibali said. “The Tour is a boost for everyone; you can compare with the top in the world. I think it was the perfect way for me to reach the top form for Tokyo.

“The feeling is good, but for a race like the Olympics you need the entire team at the top. I’m sure my team-mate [Giulio] Ciccone will be a key rider for the team.”

Reflecting on his 11th-placed finish on Stage 15, the Shark said: “In the finale, we tried to push hard, to set the pace high to make a selection. It was a way to control the race also. On the final climb there was no agreement in the breakaway, and it was just a personal confrontation among the best. I think it was a good day, we raced aggressively as the team has been doing since the beginning. Definitely a last good test to leave the race.”

At 36, Nibali is no longer the force of old but he has unfinished business at the Olympics as he was in contention in 2016 only to crash on the final descent and suffer a broken collarbone.

