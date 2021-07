Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'An absolute phenomenon!' - Dominant Tadej Pogacar takes third stage win to put icing on cake

Watch the finish to Stage 18 of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar took a dominant win, his third so far of the race. Pogacar is almost certainly win the race for the second year in a row, in just his third Grand Tour in his career.

00:02:49, an hour ago