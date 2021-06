Cycling

Tour de France 2021: 'Angry' Andre Greipel forces peloton to stop and protest for rider safety

The Tour de France ground to a halt for one minute for a half-baked protest against the current safety rules in the sport. The protest only came about when Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) weaved through to force the protest after a kilometre of racing on Stage 4.

00:02:35, 2 hours ago