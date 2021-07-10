Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) had a “lucky” crash on Stage 14 at the Tour de France.

The Canadian was in the breakaway when he hit the deck on a descent with 50km remaining on the run from Carcassonne to Quillan, sliding out across the road as two riders were forced into evasive action.

The 34-year-old quickly returned to his bike and set off in pursuit of the leaders – albeit gingerly approaching the corners as he looked to avoid a repeat incident. He soon latched back onto the front group when the road levelled out.

“He’s got away with that, I think it’s fair to say,” said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

“Battered, bruised but unbowed. I think that will go down as a lucky crash, if you can possibly have such a thing.”

The day had started superbly for Woods, who had got himself in the breakaway and taken the lead in the KOM classification.

Woods is leading ISN at the Tour as teammate Chris Froome, a four-time champion in France, steps up his return as road captain.

“Not ideal at all, it just goes to show that the road surfaces in this part of the world aren’t brilliant,” added Brian Smith on his crash.

