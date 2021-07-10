In a chaotic stage through the foothills of the Pyrenees, an assured performance from Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) restored a bit of order after a brave and bold solo attack from the breakaway over 40km from the finish.

Mollema was part of a 14-man move which took an eternity to come together after a hectic opening two hours of racing in south-west France. The 34-year-old attacked on a rolling plateau ahead of the fifth of five categorised climbs that peppered the parcours, catching his fellow escapees napping en route to a second career stage win on the Tour.

Just days after finishing in third place following the historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux, Mollema had time to savour his first Tour stage win since 2017 as he entered the town Quillan after a hard-fought 183.7km stage through the Languedoc-Roussillon region renowned for its majestic Cathar castles.

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) led a four-man chase group home ahead of Colombia’s Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) at 1’04, with Italy’s Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Canada’s Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) completing the top five.

Woods – despite suffering a nasty fall on the penultimate descent – came out on top of a thrilling duel with Dutchman Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) to take the polka dot jersey from Colombia’s Nairo Quintana, but the subplot of the day came from Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) whose 11th place after starring in the break saw him rise to second place in the general classification.

Coming into Saturday’s stage in ninth place over nine minutes down on the race summit, Martin moved above Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) and knocked Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) off the virtual podium by moving up to within 4’04” of the yellow jersey, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

