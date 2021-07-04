AG2R Citroen's Ben O'Connor won Stage 9 of the Tour De France after an impressive ride through the Alps.

The 25-year-old claimed his first win on the Tour after attacking early, crucially accelerating away from Sergio Higuita (EF Education–Nippo) with 17km to go.

O'Connor is now in contention for a podium finish of the race having moved up to second in the General Classification, however, a brilliantly managed race from leader Tadej Pogacar keeps the Slovenian in the yellow jersey.

