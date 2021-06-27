Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – Bradley Wiggins: Ineos Grenadiers lose sense of invincibility as Pogacar and Roglic rivalry grows

Bradley Wiggins says that Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic see one another as the main rivals for the GC at the Tour de France as Ineos lose their sense of invincibility. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:00:57, 14 minutes ago