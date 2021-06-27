When Mathieu van der Poel attacked on the first of two deciding ascents of the Cote de Menehiez at Mur-de-Bretagne it looked like he had gone too early. But the Dutchman snared the bonus seconds over the summit which gave him a chance of taking the yellow jersey the second time round – and the 26-year-old Tour debutant delivered in style.

Countering an attack from Nairo Quintana inside the final kilometre, Alpecin-Fenix’s Van der Poel roared clear of his rivals to win Stage 2 with a gap of six seconds over a chasing trio of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The French race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led a chasing group home a further two seconds back to take fifth place one day after his superb win in the opening stage at Landerneau. But by missing out on the bonus seconds over both passages of the summit, the world champion conceded his yellow jersey to his Dutch rival. Alaphilippe will start Monday’s third stage not in his rainbow bands but in the green jersey after he consolidated his lead in the points classification amid all the activity.

Tour de France Police begin hunt for fan who caused mass crash at Tour de France 3 HOURS AGO

It was an emotional win for Van der Poel on the second day of his Tour de France career, the 26-year-old having stuttered to 20th place on Saturday’s opening stage while his Alpecin-Fenix team wore a special purple and amber kit paying homage to his late grandfather, Raymond Poulidor.

And on crossing the finish line after securing his first Tour stage win, Van der Poel pointed to the sky as he remembered his grandfather – who famously never wore the yellow jersey during his long and otherwise illustrious career.

“I have no words. I really don’t know what to say,” a stunned Van der Poel said after the stage. “I gambled a little bit. I went on the first climb because I knew I needed the bonus seconds if I wanted the jersey. It was my last chance to get it.”

Van der Poel now leads Alaphilippe by eight seconds in the general classification, with defending champion Pogacar third at 13 seconds, one second ahead of fellow Slovenian Roglic.

A split in the pack saw Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) come home 23 seconds down on the stage winner, the Welshman dropping 10 places to 20th on GC as a result. Thomas is now 41 seconds in arrears, with Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, 31 seconds down, the best placed rider from the Ineos team who had set the tempo on the peloton going onto the final climb.

STAGE RESULT

1. Van der Poel

2. Pogacar (+06)

3. Roglic (+06)

4. Kelderman (+06)

5. Alaphilippe (+08)

6. Mollema (+08)

7. Vinegaaard (+08)

8. Higuita (+08)

9. Latour (+08)

10. Haig (+08)

NEW GC TOP FIVE

1. Mathieu van der Poel

2. Julian Alaphilippe (+08)

3. Tadej Pogacar (+13)

4. Primoz Roglic (+14)

5. Wilco Kelderman (+24)

More to follow...

HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France Stage 2 LIVE - Van der Poel produces stunning ride to secure stage win and yellow 21 HOURS AGO