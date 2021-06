Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – 'Does not look good' – Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in nasty crash on Stage 3

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was involved in a nasty crash on Stage 3 at the Tour de France as his dreams of a second yellow jersey were thrown into serious doubt. The Welshman took a tumble with 145km remaining on the run from Lorient to Pontivy and appeared to be run over by Robert Gesink (Team Jumbo-Visma), who flew over his handlebars.

