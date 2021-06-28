Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was involved in a nasty crash on Stage 3 at the Tour de France.

The Welshman, who is bidding to win a second title in France, was tended to on the tarmac by his team after the scary incident.

Thomas stayed on the ground for over a minute, prompting fears his race was over, but he gingerly returned to his bike and set about trying to shake off the injury.

“We don’t want to magnify the seriousness of these things but that’s exactly what you don’t want,” said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

More to follow...

- - -

