A spectator at the centre of the dramatic crash at stage one of the Tour de France has been charged by French authorities.

The unnamed woman caused a major pile-up of riders when she stepped out in the road in Brittany holding up a sign for TV cameras and was hit by Tony Martin.

As the Jumbo–Visma rider went down, fellow riders in the peloton were unable to avoid one another and many more hit the deck, causing a range of injuries and ruling some riders out of the rest of the race.

The 30-year-old woman had been arrested after turning herself into Police in Landerneau before being released after a day in custody.

However, after being "presented to the prosecution", she will now appear in court on October 14 to answer the charges.

Tour organisers earlier announced they would be dropping their own legal action against the spectator in an attempt to deescalate the situation, although they moved to remind fans of their responsibilities when watching the race.

"We are withdrawing our complaint. This story has been blown out of proportion but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race," Tour director Christian Prudhomme said.

If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don't cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders - they're the ones worthy of live TV.

