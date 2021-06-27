Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - ‘Goodness me, I don’t know what is going on here!’ – Mark Cavendish gets into Stage 2 spat

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick Step) got into a Stage 2 spat with Mikkel Bjerg (UAE-Team Emirates) on the Tour de France. On commentary, Carlton Kirby and Sean Kelly broke down the mechanics of the argument.

00:01:55, 19 minutes ago