Tour de France 2021 - 'He is the world’s best bike rider' - Bradley Wiggins after Alaphilippe ‘devastating’ Stage 1 win

France’s Julian Alaphilippe will swap the rainbow bands for the yellow jersey after winning a dramatic opening stage of the Tour de France in style. And 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins lavished the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider with praise on The Breakaway. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:52, an hour ago