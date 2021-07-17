Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - ‘He looks beautiful on the bike’ – Bradley Wiggins on ‘class act’ Tadej Pogacar

Bradley Wiggins says it is a while since the sport of cycling has seen a rider as talented as Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian rider all but secured Tour de France glory with a consummate ride on the Stage 20 individual time trial on Saturday.

00:00:43, 24 minutes ago