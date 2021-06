Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – 'He's not in the form he needs to be' - Ineos' Geraint Thomas battling on

“It’s going to be really difficult for them and I think and it’s back to the drawing board,” said Dan Lloyd on The Breakaway. The Ineos duo are already over 1:30 adrift of defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who proved last year’s time trial was no fluke as he roared to victory on Stage 5.

