Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'He wants to choose his route here!' - Matej Mohoric bunny hops to other lane

Watch a cheeky little bunny hop from Matej Mohoric during Stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France. The Slovenian champion went on to win the stage, his second of the race so far with two more to go. You can watch on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:01:39, 43 minutes ago