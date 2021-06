Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'He’s just unbelievable' - Praise rolls in for hero Mark Cavendish after Stage 4 win

"He’s just unbelievable. He’s got it for many years and is back where he was many years ago. He was just waiting in that wheel then kicked for it and comes over comfortably enough," said Sean Kelly after another dramatic day at the Tour de France. The Irishman believes Cavendish can now go on to break Merckx's record of 34 stage wins.

00:01:06, 34 minutes ago